Full-time and part-time Master Control Operators needed to work all shifts, including weekends and overnights.  Time must be flexible for overtime.  Responsibilities include airing programs, inserting commercials, recording satellite feeds and adding content to web. Good organizational skills, writing skills and working knowledge of computers required.  Send resume to mastercontroljobs@wfmz.com or Master Control Opening, WFMZ-TV, 300 E. Rock Rd, Allentown, PA 18103. Reference Job#Z407 in all correspondence. EOE