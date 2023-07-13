Master Control Operators needed to work all shifts, including weekends and overnights. Time must be flexible for overtime. Responsibilities include airing programs, inserting commercials, recording satellite feeds and adding content to web. Good organizational skills, writing skills and working knowledge of computers required. Send resume to mastercontroljobs@wfmz.com or Master Control Opening, WFMZ-TV, 300 E. Rock Rd, Allentown, PA 18103. Reference Job#Z429 in all correspondence. EOE
EEO Reports
Right Now
89°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 52%
- Cloud Coverage: 48%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:42:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:27 PM
Today
Partly sunny and seasonably hot and humid with a late day thunderstorm, but much of the day looks dry.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms; warm and muggy.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds, some sun, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- Blueberry Festival returns to Bethlehem's Burnside Plantation
- PPL nationally recognized for technology that monitors transmission lines
- 4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Shoemakersville
- Man charged in shooting of 18-year-old in Easton
- Tips on how to be happier
- Structural issue allowed inmate to escape from western Pa. prison
- No golf clubs allowed: Putt U to celebrate 25 years with unique tournament
- Lehigh County transfers $2.5M grant to IronPigs for Coca-Cola Park upgrades
- College Hill to see street safety improvements, Easton's acting city administrator says
- Berks County Fair kicks off in Bern Twp.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-alarm fire tears through apartment building in Shoemakersville
- Nazareth grad to open 'chic' brunch restaurant in Easton
- 'We lost everything': Exeter family's home, belongings ravaged by flooding
- Man charged in shooting of 18-year-old in Easton
- 'We wanted to give him the proper sendoff that he deserved': First responders line the streets to mourn, remember firefighter Chris Kiskeravage
- Police in Berks investigating string of auto shop burglaries
- Lehigh Valley United boys' soccer team preparing for shot at National Championship
- Judge grants 37-day stay in Bryan Kohberger case
- Easton residents press City Council over Ferry Street fire
- American Airlines travelers taking bus to PHL can now go through security at LVIA