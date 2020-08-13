WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pa. is looking for working broadcast meteorologists with home studios looking to pick up some extra work. Available shifts include Saturday morning, Sunday morning, or a weekday fill-in shift. Can be done from anywhere. Send resume and links to weatherjob@wfmz.com. Reference Job #Z361 on all correspondence. EOE
