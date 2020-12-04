Berks Edition in Reading, Pa. is looking for a videographer to shoot news throughout Berks County on Sundays 9am – 6 pm. Reference Job #Z366 in all correspondence. EOE
EEO Reports
Right Now
46°
Overcast
- Humidity: 66%
- Cloud Coverage:98%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:26 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:21 PM
Today
Considerable cloudiness with a shower or two, evolving into a steadier rain in the afternoon.
Tonight
Periods of rain.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with rain tapering off and ending in the morning; becoming blustery with some clearing in the afternoon.
- Woman dies after crash into pole in Allentown
- Bethlehem man accused of sexual relationship with underage girl
- What the Tech? Photo and video gift ideas
- Reporting racism at work
- Berks coroner seeks relatives of Reading man
- Health officials monitoring rise of COVID-19 cases in Berks
- Pandemic takes toll on Salvation Army's Red Kettle efforts
- Northampton County Council approves budget, keeps taxes steady
- Allentown school board tables policy over concern about searching students' clothing
- Allentown holds Christmas tree lighting celebration
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies after crash into pole in Allentown
- Township in Bucks says it's taking big step toward police reform
- Coroner on scene of fire at Tamaqua high-rise
- Report: Some Allentown residents in NIZ paying rents close to three quarters of their monthly incomes
- Berks coroner seeks relatives of Reading man
- Lehigh Valley hospitals concerned but prepared for COVID-19 surge
- Bethlehem man accused of sexual relationship with underage girl
- Health officials monitoring rise of COVID-19 cases in Berks
- Woman shot inside Bern Township hotel
- Allentown school board tables policy over concern about searching students' clothing