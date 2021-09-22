WFMZ cares about quality storytelling.  We’re looking for an NPPA-style shooter with a minimum of one year of experience.  WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA serves the Lehigh Valley in the northern portion of the Philadelphia DMA.  The Lehigh Valley is Pennsylvania's most dynamic and thriving region and is within easy reach of Manhattan, Philadelphia, and the Pocono Mountains.  Please reference Job #Z387 in all correspondence.   EOE.

To submit resume, references, and video links, CLICK HERE.

 

