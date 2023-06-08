WFMZ-TV in Pennsylvania’s third largest metro area serves eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.
We’re looking for an experienced journalist to fill a hybrid role which includes staffing the assignment desk and creating digital content on the weekends while producing newscasts 3 days during the week.
Responsibilities include:
Weekdays
Planning and blocking rundowns for television newscasts
Writing news scripts
Line-producing live broadcasts
Weekends
Coordinating crews to maximize news coverage
Assisting reporters and producers with information gathering and interview set-up
Monitoring first responder radios
Handling calls from the public
Writing and posting web and social media content.
Please mention Job #Z426 in all communications. EOE
To submit resume and writing samples, CLICK HERE