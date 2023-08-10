Producer / Assignment Editor / Digital Producer (Job #Z426)

WFMZ-TV in Pennsylvania’s third largest metro area serves eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.  

We’re looking for an experienced journalist to fill a hybrid role which includes staffing the assignment desk and creating digital content on the weekends while producing newscasts 3 days during the week. 

Responsibilities include: 

Weekdays 

Planning and blocking rundowns for television newscasts 

Writing news scripts 

Line-producing live broadcasts 

Weekends

Coordinating crews to maximize news coverage 

Assisting reporters and producers with information gathering and interview set-up 

Monitoring first responder radios 

Handling calls from the public 

Writing and posting web and social media content. 

Please mention Job #Z426  in all communications.   EOE 

