WFMZ-TV is accepting applications for a possible future opening as a writer or producer for our early morning newscasts. Hours would be midnight to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. WFMZ-TV serves Allentown-Bethlehem-Reading, the third largest metro area in Pennsylvania. Please refer to Job #Z375 in all correspondence. EOE
