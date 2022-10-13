WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pa. has a unique opening for a reporter to serve as in-studio talent for our 4 pm newscast and field reporter for our 10 pm newscast.
The 4 pm is a crosstalk-driven newscast in which the studio reporter interacts with the anchors in four segments throughout the hour. The studio reporter presents trending and entertainment news as well as harder news stories and then discusses the stories with the anchors. For the 10 pm newscast, this same reporter serves as a traditional general assignment field reporter.
WFMZ serves the northern portion of the Philadelphia DMA, focusing on the cities of Allentown, Reading, Bethlehem and Easton. Shift is Monday through Friday 1:15 – 10:15 pm. Please refer to Job #Z414 in all correspondence.
To send reel and resume, CLICK HERE.