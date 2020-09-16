WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA serves the northern half of the Philadelphia DMA with offices in Allentown, Reading, and Easton.  We have an opening for a polished storyteller with strong live skills.  WFMZ is a dominant, well-respected news organization that launched the nation's first 24-hour AccuWeather Channel, a nightly Spanish language newscast, and that broadcasts 9.5 hours of newscasts each weekday.  Please mention Job #Z362 in all correspondence. EOE

To submit resume, references, and video links, CLICK HERE.

