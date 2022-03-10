WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA serves the northern half of the Philadelphia DMA with offices in Allentown, Reading, and Easton. We have an opening for a polished storyteller and journalist with strong live communication skills. WFMZ is a dominant, well-respected broadcast organization that launched the nation's first 24-hour AccuWeather Channel, a nightly Spanish language newscast, and that broadcasts 9.5 hours of newscasts each weekday. Please mention Job #Z399 in all correspondence. EOE
To submit resume, references, and video links, CLICK HERE.