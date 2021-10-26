Sports Writer, Web (Part Time). WFMZ.com in Allentown needs a part-time writer to post local sports stories to the web 3 or 4 evenings per week. Knowledge of Lehigh Valley and Berks County high school and college sports imperative. Please mention Job #Z391 in all correspondence. EOE
Sports Writer, Web - Part Time (Job #Z391)
