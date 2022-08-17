WFMZ-TV has an opening for a Studio Floor Director for our Friday Evening Newscasts only. Hours are 3:30 PM–7:15 PM and 9:30 PM–11:15 PM. Candidates must be able to work well under pressure, work well with others, and can work flexible hours, including breaking news. Send resume and references to studiocamjob@wfmz.com. EOE.
Studio Floor Director, Part Time (Friday Evenings Only)
