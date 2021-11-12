WFMZ-TV has an opening for a studio camera/floor director for our Evening Newscasts. Hours are 3:30 PM–7:15 PM and 9:30 PM–11:15 PM Monday through Friday. Candidates must be well-versed in basic camera techniques, be able to work well under pressure, work well with others, and can work flexible hours, including breaking news. Send resume and references to studiocamjob@wfmz.com. Refer to Job #Z392 in all correspondence. EOE.
Studio Floor Director, Part Time (Job #Z392)
- Allentown, PA
