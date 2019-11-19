PRODUCER, Full Time. WFMZ-TV needs an experienced producer who will fill in for vacationing and absent producers on a variety of shifts. Send resume, references, and writing samples to ProducerJob@wfmz.com. Please mention Job #Z351 in all communications. WFMZ-TV serves Allentown, Bethlehem, and Reading, the third largest metro area in Pennsylvania. EOE
Television News Producer (Job # Z351)
Nancy Skok
