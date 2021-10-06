WFMZ-TV, 69 News in Allentown is looking for an experienced videographer to work Fridays and Saturdays. Fill in on other days. Please mention Job #Z388 in all correspondence. EOE
Television Photojournalist - Part-time (Job #Z388)
- Allentown, PA
-
- Updated
