REPORTER needed for a Spanish-language television newscast serving eastern Pennsylvania. WFMZ-TV covers the northern portion of the Philadelphia market, focusing on the cities of Allentown, Reading, and Bethlehem. We are primarily an English-language station, but we produce a half-hour Spanish newscast that airs weeknights at 11 p.m. Applicants must have excellent Spanish grammar skills and some television news experience. Please make mention of Job #Z415 in all correspondence. EOE
