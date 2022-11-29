REPORTER needed for a Spanish-language television newscast serving eastern Pennsylvania.  WFMZ-TV covers the northern portion of the Philadelphia market, focusing on the cities of Allentown, Reading, and Bethlehem.  We are primarily an English-language station, but we produce a half-hour Spanish newscast that airs weeknights at 11 p.m.  Applicants must have excellent Spanish grammar skills and some television news experience.  Please make mention of Job #Z415 in all correspondence.  EOE

To submit resume and video links, CLICK HERE.

