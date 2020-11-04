TV News Assignment Editor. WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pa. seeks organized person to assist reporters, producers, and photojournalists with phone-based information gathering.  Leadership and people skills, persuasion, and multi-tasking needed. Includes some writing for the web.  M-F 1:30 - 10:30 pm. Television news experience required.  Please mention Job #Z365 in all correspondence. EOE

