WFMZ is a highly regarded news operation with offices in Allentown and Reading, PA, serving the northern half of the Philadelphia DMA. We’re seeking an experienced journalist to assist reporters, producers, and photojournalists with story set up and phone-based information gathering in our Reading, PA office. Leadership and people skills, persuasion and multi-tasking needed. Please mention Job #Z411 in all correspondence. EOE
Duties Include:
- Leads the morning and afternoon editorial meetings
- Generates story leads and ideas, and organizes staff pitches for future use
- Researches and develops background on potential and working stories
- Assists reporters and producers with information gathering and interview set-up
- Builds relationships with local sources, including the district attorney, coroner, local police chiefs and politicians
- Follows up on developments in ongoing stories, including court cases
- Plans ahead for next day and future news coverage
- Monitors first responder radios
- Handles calls from the public
- May write stories for television or web use