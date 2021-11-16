WFMZ cares about quality storytelling. We’re looking for an experienced full-time video photojournalist. WFMZ-TV in Allentown, PA serves the Lehigh Valley in the northern portion of the Philadelphia DMA. The Lehigh Valley is Pennsylvania's third largest and fastest growing metro area, and is within easy reach of Manhattan, Philadelphia, and the Pocono Mountains. Reference Job# Z393. EOE
To submit resume and video clips, CLICK HERE.
https://www.wfmz.com/station/app-pages/submit_your_resume.html
#sponsored