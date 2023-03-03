WFMZ-TV serves the 3rd largest and fastest growing metro area in Pennsylvania with offices located in Allentown, Easton, and Reading. We are in search of an experienced full-time general assignment reporter to work in our Berks County bureau in downtown Reading. WFMZ is an award-winning news operation, akin to a top 40 market station, technically part of the Philadelphia DMA. Prior on-air and live shot experience required. Please be sure to provide a demo reel to be considered for the position. Refer to Job#Z419 in all correspondence. EOE
To submit resume and demo reel, CLICK HERE.