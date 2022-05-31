WFMZ-TV has an immediate opening for a Technical Director for its Monday – Friday morning and noon newscast.  A working knowledge of Ross Overdrive automation, ENPS, Photoshop, and graphics systems is  required.  Send your resume to JobsD@wfmz.com.  Please mention Job #Z406 in all correspondence.  WFMZ-TV in Pennsylvania’s third largest city serves eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.  WFMZ is an EEO employer.

#sponsored