69 WFMZ-TV has an opening for a television news photojournalist to work weekends only in our Reading office. Saturdays and Sundays 9a – 6p. Photojournalists shoot video, conduct interviews, and gather information for Berks County area news. Must be willing to work independently. Applications must include video links. Please mention Job #Z405 in all correspondence. EOE
