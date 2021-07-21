WFMZ-TV, 69 News in Salisbury Township has 2 entry-level openings for a part-time Floor Director. The Floor Director assists and cues the anchors during the live newscasts. One opening is for our Sunrise Newscast. The hours would be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 6:30AM-9:15AM. The other opening is for our evening newscasts. Hours are Monday through Friday 3:30 pm – 7:00 pm, and 9:30 pm – 11:00 pm. The Evening newscast shifts can be split into multiple shifts for candidates who can’t commit to 5 days a week. Please reference Job# Z364 in all correspondence. Also reference either Sunrise, Evening, or both to indicate which shift you are applying for. EOE.
