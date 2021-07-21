WFMZ-TV, 69 News in Salisbury Township has 2 entry-level openings for a part-time Floor Director.  The Floor Director assists and cues the anchors during the live newscasts.  One opening is for our Sunrise Newscast.  The hours would be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 6:30AM-9:15AM.  The other opening is for our evening newscasts.  Hours are Monday through Friday 3:30 pm – 7:00 pm, and 9:30 pm – 11:00 pm.   The Evening newscast shifts can be split into multiple shifts for candidates who can’t commit to 5 days a week.  Please reference Job# Z364 in all correspondence.  Also reference either Sunrise, Evening, or both to indicate which shift you are applying for.  EOE.

