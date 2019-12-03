WFMZ-TV is looking for a TV Traffic manager: The successful candidate will be responsible for entering orders into the station's Wide Orbit traffic system, creating proposals in WO Media Sales system, interacting with Account Executives, building and reconciling logs, entering new materials, and other tasks associated with the Traffic Department. A candidate with good data processing or accounting skills in other industries will be considered. The candidate must have a track record of being very detail-oriented with proficiency in Excel and Word. The ideal candidate must be capable of multitasking and has good people skills to interact with clients and coworkers. Please send resume to trafficjob@wfmz.com. Please refer to Job#Z354 on all correspondence. EOE
