WFMZ- TV (69 News) in Allentown is looking for an experienced video editor to prepare content for our Sunrise newscasts. Hours are Monday through Friday Midnight to 9 a.m. Send resume and video clips. Please mention Job #Z382 in all correspondence. EOE
