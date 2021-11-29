WFMZ-TV, MBC Teleproductions in Allentown are looking for a Video Production Assistant. Responsibilities include logging and transferring footage, managing digital media, basic editing on both small and large projects, and in-studio and on-location production assistance. A strong editing/technological background is required, with proficiency in macOS/Final Cut Pro/Premiere/Compressor. Additional skills in other digital media programs (Photoshop/After Effects) and camera operation are a plus, as the job is hands-on in all aspects of video production. Reference Job # Z394 in all correspondence. Send resumes to mbcjobs@wfmz.com. EOE.
