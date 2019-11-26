Experienced journalist / writer needed to work in-house to write and prepare news content for WFMZ.com. Some web and social media experience helpful. Hours are Saturday 5:30 am – 3:30 pm and Sunday 6:30 am – 3:30 pm. Send resume, references and writing samples to webjob@wfmz.com. Please mention Job #Z352 in all correspondence. EOE
Web Producer, Part-time (Weekends) (Job# Z352)
Nancy Skok
