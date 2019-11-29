WFMZ.com seeks experienced print-style journalist to provide coverage of municipal meetings in Northampton County, Pa, and Warren County, N.J. Shift is, as needed, Monday through Thursday evenings. Send resume, references, and clips to webjob@wfmz.com. Please mention Job #Z353 in all correspondence. EOE
Web Reporter, Part Time (Job# Z353)
Nancy Skok
