WFMZ-TV is accepting applications for the position of television news weekend anchor/weekday reporter. WFMZ is a competitive award-winning news operation, akin to a top 40 market station, but technically part of the Philadelphia DMA. We cover the Allentown-Bethlehem-Reading region, the third largest metro area in Pennsylvania. The area is Pennsylvania’s most dynamic and thriving region and is within easy reach of Philadelphia, NYC, and the Pocono Mountains. Please refer to Job # Z373 in all correspondence. EOE
Weekend Anchor / Reporter (Job #Z373)
Allentown. PA
Allentown, PA
