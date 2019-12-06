Writer/Web Producer, Part Time (Spanish) – Television station WFMZ in Allentown, Pa. is looking for someone to write for its Spanish-language newscast and to assist with line producing, web writing and posting.  Experience in broadcast or print news preferred.  Shift is Monday through Friday, 2 – 7:30 pm.   Send resume, references, and Spanish writing samples to producerjob@wfmz.com.   Please mention Job #Z354 in all correspondence.  69 News: Edicion en Espanol is a nightly Spanish-language newscast covering eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. EOE