Writer/Web Producer, Part Time (Spanish) – Television station WFMZ in Allentown, Pa. is looking for someone to write for its Spanish-language newscast and to assist with line producing, web writing and posting. Experience in broadcast or print news preferred. Shift is Monday through Friday, 2 – 7:30 pm. Send resume, references, and Spanish writing samples to producerjob@wfmz.com. Please mention Job #Z354 in all correspondence. 69 News: Edicion en Espanol is a nightly Spanish-language newscast covering eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. EOE
Writer/Web Producer, Part Time (Spanish) (Job# Z354)
- Forks supervisors consider proposed changes to Braden Airpark
- Lower Macungie dumps longtime engineer
- Fleetwood police prepping to expand coverage into Topton
- No real estate tax or utility rate hikes in 2020 Upper Macungie budget
- Northampton County voting machine vendor to report on problems
- Pearl Harbor commemoration to go on after fresh tragedy
- Easton, Phillipsburg football teams meet to shake hands
- Berks dad takes on role of elf for passing school bus
- Berks Catholic, Reading High mourn Anthony Myers
- Last-minute preps make Gring's Mill ready to shine
- Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children
- Travel restrictions in place amid winter storm
- Man killed by police after Amber Alert issued for girl held hostage
- A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain to wrap up the Holiday weekend Sunday and to start the new week Monday
- Late weekend storm to bring a mix of snow, ice, rain lasting into the start of the new week
- Rain, ice overnight change to snow into Monday, with some areas seeing heavy snow
- Police ID hunter who died in fall from tree stand in Berks
- Coroner: Man killed after being struck by tree branch
- 1 dead after crash in Schuylkill County
- KASD continues offer of support after Snyder arrest
