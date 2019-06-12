$1,000 bench warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor

69 News

BEDMINSTER TWP., N.J. - A warrant was issued for the arrest of Phillipsburg Mayor Stephen Ellis after he failed to appear in New Jersey court Tuesday.

However, Ellis' attorney says they were never told about the court date.

The warrant was issued out of Peapack-Gladstone Court, where Ellis was scheduled for a hearing on disorderly conduct charges, according to a court administrator.

A court official said Wednesday morning the warrant is still active and the judge set bail at $1,000.

When Ellis posts the $1,000 bail, he will be given a new court date, officials said. His attorney also must appear in court next week to explain why they missed the court hearing.

Ellis' attorney, John Zaiter, told 69 News Tuesday they did not know about the court appearance.

"Apparently the court had the mayor's case scheduled," said Zaiter. "However, my office was not notified of the new court date."

"Typically a municipal court will enter a failure to appear first and then would order a warrant after the second failure to appear. I am still trying to figure out what happened here," said Zaiter.

The case was transferred from Phillipsburg to Peapack court, so Phillipsburg was in charge of telling Ellis about scheduled court dates, the Peapack court administrator said.

The administrator said Ellis was informed of Tuesday's hearing, but officials with Phillipsburg court said they did not have records either way.

Ellis was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident with a resident.

He has denied all allegations by resident Priaya Amador, who claims he threatened her and called her slurs after a disagreement over allotted space for a community garden.

Ellis is running for reelection after winning the Democratic primary earlier this month.