A cool start Wednesday, but temps likely warmer than average through early October

For lovers of fall weather, yesterday was a step in the right direction towards cooler and more comfortable weather. And while Tuesday’s highs in the mid to upper 70s were certainly comfier than the rare 90-degree late September heat we sweated to on Monday, we’re still warmer than average for early fall. Our average high for the first week of autumn is actually only in the low 70s, a number we’ll remain above to at times well above over the next 7 to 10 days. So it doesn’t look like we’ll descend the rest of the staircase into a more autumnal weather pattern anytime soon, as multiple 80-something-degree days dot the forecast into next week. In fact, there’s even the outside chance of some 90-degree heat to start October by the middle of next week.

While the forecast is a largely warm and dry one, there are a few exceptions here and there. This morning will be an exception to the warm theme, as the coolest morning of a not-so-cool forecast will bring mainly clear skies and calm winds allowing temperatures to start on either side of 50 degrees. High pressure will crest overhead Wednesday afternoon, providing abundant sunshine, pleasantly warm finish to the day with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Coincidentally, Friday will be quite similar as the work and school week wraps up on a sun-sational note.

What about Thursday? Well, a cold front approaches late in the day and will provide some extra clouds and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be partly sunny and mainly dry. Southwest winds ahead of the front will provide a slight boost to our highs, which are expected to climb into the low 80s.

Another cold front will approach over the weekend, specifically Saturday afternoon, and could produce another modest shower or thunderstorm threat, along with another surge of low to mid 80s for afternoon high temperatures. The weekend will both begin and end with partly sunny skies, but a wind shift to the east and northeast behind our front on Sunday will spell some slightly cooler temps for a few days, with Sunday and Monday highs easing a bit lower to around 75 to 80 degrees. But remember, even that is still warmer than average for the last few days of September.

Then comes October, which will likely begin with an impressive warm-up through the middle of next week. Partly sunny skies and west to southwest winds should send highs soaring into the mid and perhaps even upper 80s, with some 90-degree high temperatures not out of the realm of possibility either, especially next Wednesday. So fall fanatics lament, but summer lovers can rejoice over some bonus summer weather to start the new month.