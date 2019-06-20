Another humid, unsettled day after heavy rain, some flooding overnight

TODAY: Showers and t-storms early, then humid with some sun; more t-storms this afternoon, some severe. High: 83 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a couple of showers and a heavy t-storm, mainly early. Low: 66 FRIDAY: An early shower; clouds breaking for sun, turning windy and less humid. High: 79 Low: 56

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

Wednesday was almost a carbon copy of Tuesday thanks to a pesky stalled front across the region providing a train track for ripples of energy to ride along. These ripples of energy and the stalled front have been tapping into a very humid air mass across our region producing scattered showers and t-storms, some of which have produced very heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to general flooding and flash flooding. The only real difference between Wednesday and Tuesday is that Wednesday's heavier rains and flooding was more concentrated across parts of Berks County and areas south of the Lehigh Valley in parts of the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. With not much in the way of sunshine Wednesday, even though it was humid, high temperatures were held in check for a lot of us from the Lehigh Valley and points north and east with the numbers only reaching the low and mid 70s. Parts of Berks County however, south through Lancaster County and over into the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey, saw more breaks in the clouds and hence warmer high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Unlike Tuesday night where much of the shower and t-storm activity died out fairly early, Wednesday night featured widely scattered showers and t-storms staying with us through much of the overnight. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings were issued across Berks County and parts of the Delaware Valley, northern Delaware, and southwestern New Jersey, and there were several reports of water rescues and road closures across these areas as well. If you weren’t getting showers and t-storms, it was still rather cloudy and muggy with areas of fog developing getting into the wee hours of our Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures were once again very mild with all the moisture in the air only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday will be a rinse and repeat day as yet more scattered showers and t-storms are expected. The activity from overnight Wednesday will gradually fade away by the time we reach the heart of the morning rush. We’ll see a rather quiet period from mid-morning through midday, but as we get into the afternoon and evening, widely scattered showers and t-storms will bubble up yet again. Thursday comes with yet more concerns for flooding, but there is also a little more concern for a severe t-storm or two, as a stronger wave of low pressure moves from Ohio into northern Pennsylvania and pushes our pesky stationary front off to our north as a warm front. This will put our area in a warm and unstable sector, while a cold front trailing from the aforementioned low pressure system then tracks in from our west. The clash of the cold front with the warm and unstable sector will produce a few stronger t-storms, some of which could contain damaging wind gusts and large hail. We also can't entirely rule out an isolated tornado. Even with just a hint of sunshine Thursday, a southwest wind and the warm sector across our region should be able to help push afternoon high temperatures into the low and a few mid 80s.

Low pressure will move away to our north across New England overnight Thursday and take its trailing cold front with it pushing it out to sea. A shower may linger early in the morning Friday, but overall, much of the day should be dry as lower, more comfortable humidity values settle in and skies gradually clear as we progress through the day. High temperatures Friday will be quite pleasant in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The only caveat to our Friday is that it will be rather windy with northwest breezes gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour as the summer solstice arrives at 11:54 AM Eastern Time.

High pressure will build in for the weekend leading to mainly dry conditions with a fair amount of sunshine, rather comfortable humidity values, and seasonable high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees Saturday, and low 80s Sunday. A warm front will be approaching from our southwest very late in the day Sunday increasing the clouds and turning things more humid. We’ll then see a return to a chance for showers and t-storms both Monday and Tuesday as the aforementioned warm front lifts off to our north putting us back in a warm and humid sector, and a cold front slowly moves in from the Great Lakes and Midwest clashing with the warm and humid air. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach the upper 80s.

Have a great and safe Thursday!