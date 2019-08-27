Another September-like day Tuesday before a warming trend begins Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots and turning more humid late. High: 77 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower, mainly west. Low: 66 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or t-storm from late morning on. High: 81 Low: 62

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

After five straight days of 90-degree heat and humidity last week, Monday marked the fourth consecutive day of 70-something-degree high temperatures with refreshingly low humidity levels adding to the fall-like flare. A brisk ocean breeze blew in some clouds off the Atlantic Ocean that were more prevalent to the south and east, with sunshine more abundant the farther north and west you traveled.

We'll have one more day of that ocean breeze and highs in the 70s Tuesday before some warmth returns just in time for the big Labor Day holiday weekend. That's when temperatures will climb through the 80s, seasonable for this time of year. There's no additional 90-degree heat or oppressive humidity levels for the foreseeable future. And as an added bonus, there's really only one small "weather hump" coinciding with Hump Day on Wednesday. Wednesday may offer the only opportunity for a shower or thunderstorm for everyone over the next week or so.

An uptick cloud cover Tuesday will keep highs in the middle to upper 70s for the fifth straight day. While most of the day is completely dry, we don't want to rule out a light rain shower or sprinkle in spots, mainly to the west. Humidity levels will gradually rise very late Tuesday into Tuesday night. What will help that transition is a cold front across the midwest that will start to slide in our direction Wednesday, causing winds to shift from the south and allow humidity levels and temperatures to finally inch higher. Our relationship with clouds will continue Wednesday, but highs may finally kiss the 80 degrees for the first time this week. The warmth, humidity, and approaching cold front will allow for a few showers or a thunderstorm to develop as the day unfolds. No severe weather is currently expected nor is a Wednesday washout, with rainfall amounts mostly light and under 0.50" for most, although higher amounts are possible up to our northwest.

The pick days of the week in terms of warmth and sunshine will likely be Thursday and Friday in the wake of our cold front as another shot of less humid air arrives as high pressure builds in. Expect mostly sunny skies both days and comfortably warm highs in the mid 80s, reminding us that it is indeed still summer even with Labor Day's fast approach. While a weak cold front may touch off a Friday afternoon or evening thunderstorm north and west of the Lehigh Valley, we look mostly dry into at least the start of the upcoming holiday weekend on Saturday, with another day of sunshine and mid 80s and perhaps another "pick day" candidate.

The remainder of the holiday weekend features the battle between a high pressure to our north over eastern Canada and a front stalled out well to our south across the Mid-Atlantic. If the high pressure wins out, we stay fairly comfortable, seasonably warm in the low 80s, and largely dry. If the front becomes active and a disturbance or two rides along and produces a few showers and thunderstorms, then rain chances will increase. Right now, the chance of that happening looks more likely the farther south you go and more likely towards Sunday night and Monday. However, skies should still be at least partly sunny and most of the time should be dry. Of course, there's plenty of time to watch the all-important holiday weekend forecast and see how it plays out.

