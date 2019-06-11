Becoming bright, breezy Tuesday with another pleasant day ahead Wednesday

TODAY: Rain early this AM, then turning out mostly sunny, breezy, and becoming less humid. High: 78 TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Low: 50 WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 77 Low: 58

Mother Nature had a "case of the Mondays" yesterday as tropical moisture lifted from the south and a cold front approached from the west. This lead to periods of rain, heavy at times, and plenty of clouds. Certainly a dramatic difference from the pleasantly warm and sun-drenched weekend days. While everyone got wet, it didn’t rain everywhere equally. Rainfall totals ranged from a few tenths of an inch through parts of New Jersey to a half inch to an inch through most of eastern Pennsylvania, and as much as an inch-and-a-half to two inches in parts of northern Delaware and the Poconos as well.

Tuesday will be a transitional day as the cold front drifts off to sea early in the morning, taking the rain and humidity along with it. Rain will end from west to east with clearing skies following suit. It'll be mostly sunny in most spots by midday.

High pressure building in behind the departing boundary will tighten up the pressure gradient resulting in a noticeable breeze out of the northwest throughout the day. Aside from that, Tuesday will be a very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures flexing into the upper 70s.

69 News

69 News

The high will slide direct over us and off the East Coast on Wednesday, which will lead to another rather sunny day. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday as they hit the upper 70s, but with less wind, it may end up being a slightly more enjoyable day outside.

Our next chance for rain will come late Wednesday night into Thursday in a similar fashion to what unfolded Monday. One area of low pressure will be working its way up the East Coast while another low and its associated cold front are moving east across the Midwest and Great Lakes. The rain will be showery when it begins late Wednesday night but is expected to become steadier and at times heavier on Thursday. The rain and cloudier skies will hold temperatures from climbing much further than the low and middle 70s on Thursday, which for mid-June is about 5 degrees below normal.

69 News