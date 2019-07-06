BREAKING NEWS

Sauna-like Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, then mainly dry Sunday

Less humid and more comfortable early next week

Jul 06, 2019

Jul 06, 2019

Sauna-like Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, then mainly dry Sunday

TODAY: Periods of clouds and sunshine, very warm, and humid with a couple of showers and a heavy t-storm. High: 89

TONIGHT:  Partly cloudy and humid with a shower or heavy thunderstorm, mainly early. Low: 70

SUNDAY: Warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine; a shower or t-storm, especially south and west. High: 87 Low: 66

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH 7 PM SATURDAY
While it was a very warm Friday with highs into the mid to upper 80s, many would probably agree it was the oppressively high humidity levels that made the day anywhere from uncomfortable to miserable to be outside, depending on your personal tolerance for heat and humidity. Outside of a few spots in the Delaware Valley, most of us fell a few degrees short of the 90-degree mark Friday, but once that high humidity is factored in, the heat index climbed into the low to mid 90s at times. Just like the past few days, the abundance of moisture in the air fueled the development of a few showers, locally heavy downpours, and a thunderstorm or two. However, the activity was more isolated than widespread, and gradually fizzled after dark just like the past few nights.

The hum of air conditioners working hard will be a common sound in your neighborhood again Saturday and Saturday night, as well as the rumble of scattered thunderstorms. This time around, though, these thunderstorms may have more of an "oomph." There's a better "trigger" in the atmosphere, an approaching cold front, which will aggravate more numerous and potentially stronger variety thunderstorms. 90-degree heat and tropical-like humidity will feed widespread thundestorms from mid-afternoon through early tonight. Just like the past few days and evenings, heavy rain will be the biggest concern with any thunderstorm that develops. However, gusty winds and hail will be on the table too. We wouldn't be surprised if a couple of thunderstorms achieve severe status with a warning or two. The most important weather warning until then is found in the Delaware Valley where heat indices could hit 100-degrees. The combination of heat and humidity will be tough everywhere Saturday, but it's along the I-95 corridor where things will be especially dangerous for those with respiratory issues, those working outside, and those without access to air conditioning. Please keep your neighbors and pets in mind on a day like this!

As that cold front slides through and eventually south of our area later Saturday night into Sunday, more comfortable air will begin to settle in behind our front, although the process will be slow at first. So Sunday will still qualify as humid, but not as oppressive as its predecessor. The gradually lowering humidity will also gradually lower the rain chances as well, with a thundershower or two lingering Sunday but most of the day is dry, and that rain threat is mostly for points south. The less humid air will be more noticeable early next week, on Monday and especially Tuesday as the comfort becomes more established. 

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun in the morning and more clouds and even a pop-up shower in the afternoon, especially points north and west, as a little weakness develops between two areas of high pressure that are otherwise in control of our weather. Then Tuesday will be the sunniest and most comfortable day we’ve seen in a week, with mostly sunny skies, refreshingly low humidity, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. But since it’s July and we usually can’t keep the comfort that long, the humidity will sure enough be on the rise later next week along with a few thunderstorm chances as well from Wednesday night through Friday.

Wishes for a safe and relaxing Holiday weekend!

   
   
   
