Daily chances for a shower or t-storm through next week

Monkey in the middle... A frustrating game to be a part of when you're a kid, and an equally frustrating game in terms of a weather forecast. For the rest of the week and through the weekend, the northern mid-Atlantic will be tucked between an area of high pressure to the north and a stalled frontal boundary to the south. Neither day will be completely dry, nor completely wet, but each of the next several days will include a shower or thunderstorm. Factor humidity into the equation, and any shower or thunderstorm will have the resources to rain hard. So, it seems dodging a downpour or two and coping with more clouds than sunshine will be our daily struggle for a while.

With that said, there will still be breaks of sunshine Wednesday, Friday, and especially this weekend. Thursday will be the dampest day of the bunch courtesy of a light, onshore breeze off the ocean. The easterly wind direction may briefly lower humidity a just bit, but it will also produce plenty of clouds and areas of drizzle. Daytime highs through Friday will be seasonably warm in the lower 80s with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.

By the weekend and into early next week, our coastal front may sink far enough offshore to no longer be a factor in our weather, allowing things to turn a little brighter and a little hotter, as well. Highs will climb through the 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday. The daily shower and thunderstorm chances will remain a fixture in the forecast as will the higher humidity levels even though most of the weekend looks dry. That's until a new cold front sinks southeast out of Canada later Sunday into Monday, leading to more widespread showers and thunderstorms as it approaches.

Wishes for a wonderful week despite the unsettled weather!