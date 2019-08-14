Daily chances for a shower or t-storm through next week
Heating up this weekend
TODAY: Clouds and a few breaks of sun with a couple of showers and a t-storm. High: 83
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm around, mainly early. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Some drizzle or a shower around with occasional brightening. High: 82 Low: 64
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Monkey in the middle... A frustrating game to be a part of when you're a kid, and an equally frustrating game in terms of a weather forecast. For the rest of the week and through the weekend, the northern mid-Atlantic will be tucked between an area of high pressure to the north and a stalled frontal boundary to the south. Neither day will be completely dry, nor completely wet, but each of the next several days will include a shower or thunderstorm. Factor humidity into the equation, and any shower or thunderstorm will have the resources to rain hard. So, it seems dodging a downpour or two and coping with more clouds than sunshine will be our daily struggle for a while.
With that said, there will still be breaks of sunshine Wednesday, Friday, and especially this weekend. Thursday will be the dampest day of the bunch courtesy of a light, onshore breeze off the ocean. The easterly wind direction may briefly lower humidity a just bit, but it will also produce plenty of clouds and areas of drizzle. Daytime highs through Friday will be seasonably warm in the lower 80s with nighttime lows in the middle 60s.
By the weekend and into early next week, our coastal front may sink far enough offshore to no longer be a factor in our weather, allowing things to turn a little brighter and a little hotter, as well. Highs will climb through the 80s Saturday to near 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday. The daily shower and thunderstorm chances will remain a fixture in the forecast as will the higher humidity levels even though most of the weekend looks dry. That's until a new cold front sinks southeast out of Canada later Sunday into Monday, leading to more widespread showers and thunderstorms as it approaches.
Wishes for a wonderful week despite the unsettled weather!
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
72°F
TONIGHT
- 80%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Berks Tom Rader | 69 News
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News
-
- Lehigh Valley Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
-