Heat, humidity with scattered thunderstorms continues through Saturday

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, very warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High: 88 TONIGHT: Shower/t-storm around; partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low: 74 SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine, very warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. High: 88 Low: 68

***HEAT ADVISORY for central Bucks and Montgomery counties and all points south from 12-6pm***

Very warm and humid conditions will remain today across the region with afternoon highs hitting the upper 80s. Dew points will remain in the 70s for most of the area making it feel quite uncomfortable. A couple of showers and a thunderstorm will move through at times as well. Any shower or thunderstorm can produce heavy rainfall leading to localized minor flooding.

We will repeat this process on Saturday as a cool front gets closer from the north and west. Look for showers and a thunderstorm which can include downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with very high humidity.

Once a cool front sinks to the south on Sunday the heat and humidity should both relax later Sunday and especially by early next week as high pressure builds in. Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid 80s, but with lower humidity levels, it will feel much more comfortable. Now there could be a leftover shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, especially points south and west closer to our front, but much of Sunday through Tuesday looks drier and comfier.

High pressure should give us partly to mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, but we’re also watching the possibility of a few showers developing along the higher elevations as a weakness in the high pressure develops. That’s not in the forecast just yet, but something we’re watching to see how it evolves.