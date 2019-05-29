More showers, t-storms the next 2 days, some which could be strong or severe

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, warm and humid with a shower and strong thunderstorm. High: 83 TONIGHT: Rather cloudy with a shower and strong thunderstorm. Low: 66 THURSDAY: Warm and rather humid with times of clouds and sunshine; showers and a gusty thunderstorm. High: 83 Low: 60

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE AREA

Tuesday was an eventful afternoon and evening for parts of the Eastern Pennsylvania and Western New Jersey as severe storms ripped through the region. A confirmed tornado touched down in the Morgantown area of Berks County, while reports of a possible tornado were reported in the Stanhope area of Sussex County, New Jersey. Crews will be sent out to both locations today to further assess the damage in those areas.

Along with that damage, there were numerous reports of hail as large as golf-ball size falling in Schuylkill and Berks counties with the storm cell that spawned the tornado. Some flooding was also reported as parts of the area saw 1.0" to 2.5" of rain on Tuesday. So like I said, it was eventful!

The storms were not the only thing that made Tuesday interesting as high temperatures differed from the upper 60s in Northern New Jersey to middle 80s in Berks County and parts of Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

Once again Wednesday we will have to be on guard for more strong thunderstorms which could spawn an isolated tornado. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain can accompany any shower and thunderstorm. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight for the entire area. Everyone should be on the lookout for these stronger thunderstorms which may last until about midnight.

This pattern will repeat itself Thursday, too, until high pressure builds in to wrap up the shortened work week on Friday. Finally, we can put our umbrellas away and pull out the sunglasses instead. It's the pick of the week, really, thanks to timing and pleasant air with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend will start off dry, too, on Saturday Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday evening with most of the activity holding off until Sunday.