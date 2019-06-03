Pair of mainly dry, bright, and cooler days Monday and Tuesday

TODAY: Sunshine, a few clouds, breezy, and cooler with a sprinkle to the north. High: 68 TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with less wind. Low: 45 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72 Low: 52

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

Go ahead! Open up the windows. After a stretch of 80-degree days, Mother Nature will treat us to a refreshingly cool couple of days to begin the work week. The icing on the weather cake is Monday and Tuesday will be mainly dry, too. And the cherry on top, abundant sunshine.



It's all thanks to an area of high pressure building in behind Sunday's cold front, and a giant dip in the jet stream. Eventually, that pattern will break for the warmer and wetter again mid-week. But let's not get ahead of ourselves here...

Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s Monday afternoon with some fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up with a rogue sprinkle or two the farther north you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Winds will add to the fall-like flavor or the day, occasionally gusting up to 20 miles-an-hour or so. The breeze will diminish Monday night as Sunday's area of low pressure journeys off to the northeast. Skies will be starry, perfect for seeing the Internation Space Station fly by at twilight from 9:07 to 9:11. Look to the north-northwest as it glides (as a steady light) to the east. Temperatures in the 50s then may require the sweater. Certainly by the time you wake up Tuesday morning!

The combination of clear skies and calmer winds overnight Monday will let temperatures tumble into the lower and middle 40s across the area, perhaps even as low as the upper 30s in the higher elevations in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. These low temperatures will put long-standing records in jeopardy, like the 1929 record of 41-degrees in Allentown and the 1977 record of 41-degrees in Reading. Trenton's record of 46-degrees set back in 1998 will likely be replaced, while Philly's record low of 47-degrees in 1988 may, too, be intercepted by the unseasonable cold.



High pressure will slide south of the state Tuesday providing another pleasant and sunny day after the chilly start. Highs will be a touch milder, in the lower 70s, still allowing for some natural cooling courtesy of Mother Nature. Once this high pressure shifts offshore Wednesday, the summery stuff will return. Air will once again warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a hint of humidity along a southwest wind. A warm front moving in and an upper-level disturbance may spark a shower or t-storm, especially during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will follow on Thursday, triggering a few showers or a thunderstorm at times. High temperatures will be the big story otherwise as the bounce back to the lower and middle 80s.

Thursday's front will push off to our south for the end of the week into the weekend, while an area of low pressure across the Deep South will make its way up into the Plains states and Midwest. This storm will draw tropical Gulf of Mexico moisture northward, but an incoming area of high pressure to the north may block any bouts of rain or rumbles from crossing the Mason-Dixon Line. Several of the latest forecast models suggest any showers and storms Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday will stay well to the south and west. If this pans out, most of the weekend would look partly sunny and feel pleasant with high temperatures on either side of 80-degrees.

Something to keep a close eye on, but at this point, we're going "glass half full." Kind of like your Monday afternoon coffee cup. Have a great day back to work and school!



