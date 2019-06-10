Periods of rain, some heavy, through Tuesday morning

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm. High: 73 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain most of the time, some heavy; a thunderstorm in spots. Low: 61 TUESDAY: Morning shower, mainly east; clouds giving way to sun, breezy, and becoming less humid in the afternoon. High: 78 Low: 52

NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME

An area of high pressure was the catalyst in a dry and pleasantly warm weekend across the northern mid-Atlantic and northeast. It was parked over New England Saturday, driving sunshine up and dew points down, before shifted offshore Sunday. Some high clouds did steal a little blue from the sky at times, courtesy of a mess of tropical moisture in the southeast. Of course, these thin clouds were behind a couple of stellar sunrises and sunsets as of late, so we didn't necessarily mind their company.

The departing area of high pressure will let a couple of systems converge to start the work week. It's a "bring your umbrella to work day" if you will as the area of low pressure to the south lifts northward, all while a cold front approaches from the west, bringing periods of rain to the area. And while we're forecasting an uptick in humidity, temperatures will be much lower than our recent stretch of 80s. They'll only top out in the lower 70s Monday.

The incoming cold front will absorb all of that tropical moisture streaming in from the south Monday afternoon and night. That's when the threat for drenching rain and even a few thunderstorms materializes. We'll carry this concern for localized flooding through Tuesday morning when the cold front exits stage right.

It wouldn't be impossible for 2"+ of rain to fall in some spots, but most locations will collect between 0.50" and 1.50" of rain through Tuesday morning. We'll spend the rest of Tuesday, after 8 o'clock or so, drying out with sunshine returning. Besides a breeze, Tuesday afternoon will be really nice with low humidity levels and pollen counts. Highs in the middle 70s will make for a pleasant and rare June day. Keep in mind, the official start to summer (ie. sweating) is less than two weeks away, at 11:54 AM on Friday, June 21. That's when the heat and humidity will be with us more often than not.

Wednesday will be the pick of the work week as high pressure briefly provides plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm air in the upper 70s. Another system will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into most of Thursday.