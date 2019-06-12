BREAKING NEWS

Phillipsburg mayor's attorney says judge will vacate warrant

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:29 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

BEDMINSTER TWP., N.J. - Phillipsburg Mayor Steve Ellis' attorney John Zaiter said on Wednesday that they are waiting for the judge to sign off on vacating the $1,000 warrant for not appearing in court on Tuesday.

Zaiter says that because of a clerical error between Phillipsburg and Peapack-Gladstone courts, his office was not notified about the Tuesday court date and therefore did not know to appear.

Ellis was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident with a resident.

Ellis has denied all allegations by resident Priaya Amador, who claims he threatened her and called her slurs after a disagreement over allotted space for a community garden.

Ellis is running for reelection after winning the Democratic primary earlier this month.

 

