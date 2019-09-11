Police in Montgomery County find 16-year-old girl deceased

Upper Perk Police Department

PENNSBURG, Pa. - A girl who had gone missing in Montgomery County has been found deceased, the Upper Perk Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Maryann Dyer, 16, was found deceased on Wednesday. She had gone missing Tuesday.

Police said they have no information to indicate there is a threat to the community. There is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Dyer contacted her mother by cell phone Tuesday around 2:30 p.m while walking home from Upper Perkiomen High School, Upper Perk police said.

At the same time, Dyer was seen walking east on 11th Street in Red Hill Borough, police said.

Surveillance cameras at Dyer's residence on the 800 block of Main Street in Pennsburg confirmed the girl did not come home, police said.