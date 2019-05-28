Risk of strong, severe thunderstorms Tuesday, especially later in the day

TODAY: Clouds, some sun with a couple of showers and a t-storm (some strong). High: 78 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm in a few spots, especially in the evening (some strong). Low: 63 WEDNESDAY: Warm and more humid with clouds and sunshine; showers/t-storm late in the afternoon. High: 81 Low: 66

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue its journey eastward today moving across the Pennsylvania and New York state border. The attached warm front will also continue moving slowly north and east through the region as the day progresses. Just how far north and east the warm front gets will be key in determining not only how warm our temperatures get, but also how high the threat for strong and severe t-storms gets.

We're forecasting high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the Delaware Valley and South Jersey, and middle and upper 70s for the Lehigh Valley and Berks. Parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey however will struggle to get out of the 60s! It will be a rather cloudy day for everyone with occasional bouts of showers and t-storms moving through.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning will certainly be possible with any t-storm, but it’s later in the afternoon into the early evening Tuesday that there will be a greater concern for severe t-storms with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and maybe even a tornado or two. The key to that severe threat again goes back to where our warm front will be. Those to the south and west of the boundary in the warmer and more unstable air will have the greatest chance to see severe weather. Meanwhile those that remain on the cooler side of the warm front will be protected by the more stable air.

As of Tuesday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the Lehigh Valley back through Berks, Dutch County, Schuylkill County and up into the southern Poconos under an ‘enhanced’ risk for severe weather (level 3 out of 5). For the Delaware Valley, much of New Jersey, and the northern Poconos, it’s a ‘slight’ risk (level 2 out of 5).

The low pressure system and warm front will move offshore for Wednesday allowing a little bubble of high pressure to briefly return. This should dry things out for a while Wednesday and also bring a return to more sunshine. Temperatures will respond to more sun by warming back into the low 80s for highs with rising humidity. Another area of low pressure however will move in from our west late in the day and at night and this will bring a return to scattered showers and t-storms.

That wave of energy will exit offshore Thursday morning, and once again we’ll have a dry period before yet another area of low pressure and cold front move in from our west during the afternoon and evening bringing scattered showers and t-storms. A southwesterly wind flow Thursday ahead of the approaching cold front will help kick our high temperatures all the way up into the upper 80s with perhaps a few spots getting to 90 degrees. Even if the air temperatures doesn’t get to 90 degrees, it will feel like it with the humidity factored in.

Thursday’s cold front will move offshore by Friday morning allowing cooler and less humid air to build back in. High pressure will build overhead from the west for Friday leading to dry conditions and partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures cool back to around 80 degrees.

High pressure should keep things mostly dry again Saturday with high temperatures once again around 80 degrees and fairly pleasant humidity values. A cold front will approach late in the day and at night Saturday perhaps sparking a shower or t-storm, and this front will linger into Sunday keeping a couple showers or a t-storm around as high temperatures slowly climb into the low 80s and humidity goes up.