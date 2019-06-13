Steady rain Thursday morning tapers to a few showers or a t-storm later on

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain tapering to a couple of showers and a t-storm in spots. High: 67 TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm mainly this evening; otherwise, clearing and becoming breezy late. Low: 54 FRIDAY: A blend of sun and clouds with a cool, gusty wind. High: 73 Low: 52

High pressure that resulted in some very nice weather the last couple days continued its journey farther out to sea last night allowing an area of low pressure to track up the East Coast from the Carolinas. This feature caused increasing moisture in the air along with increasing clouds which all made for a milder overnight compared to Tuesday night with low temperatures only dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s. The low pressure system moving up from our south also sent rain showers our way with the activity becoming steadier and heavier as we got towards dawn Thursday.

Our coastal low pressure system will continue its track northward through the region this morning moving near the Interstate 95 corridor. Steady, and sometimes heavy, rain will take us right through the heart of the morning commute. You'll want to allow yourself a little extra time with your morning travels as ponding on roadways is a good possibility.

Minor flooding in poor drainage and urban spots as well as along smaller creeks and streams will also be possible, but this should not be a widespread problem given the progressive nature of this storm system.

The coastal low pressure system plaguing the region first thing Thursday morning will move away to our north up into New England by the afternoon. Steady, heavier rain is expected to taper back to just a few showers by midday, and we'll continue to allow for the occasional shower and perhaps even a t-storm for the remainder of the day. Overall the second half of Thursday will be much drier compared to the first half, and we might even get a few breaks in the clouds to let a little sunshine through.

Still, a second storm system is expected to move in with low pressure moving over the Great Lakes pushing a cold front in our direction from the west. The frontal passage may spark a couple t-storms, especially if the clouds break a little leading to a more unstable atmosphere, but no organized strong or severe t-storms are expected at this time. With the rather damp and cloudy conditions Thursday plus a northeast and easterly wind flow for a while, temperatures will struggle to warm with afternoon highs only expected to reach the mid and upper 60s. Rainfall totals on average look to fall between .75" and 1.50" but locally higher amounts up to 2.50" are certainly possible.

Our second storm system moving through later today, the cold front coming in from our west, will make its way offshore tonight. A shower or t-storm will be possible primarily before midnight, but after that, we should be mainly dry with skies gradually starting to clear. Some upper level energy swinging through may be able to spark a shower past midnight, but the best chance for this to occur seems to be mainly northwest of Interstate 81. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

High pressure builds back in for Friday centered across the Southeast. A tight pressure gradient between the high and departing storm systems to our north and east will once again crank up the winds. Westerly winds may gust as high as 30 miles-per-hour and these breezes will usher in a reinforcing shot of cool air. While drier times and more sunshine Friday will lead to warmer afternoon high temperatures compared to Thursday, we still only anticipate the numbers to reach the low to mid 70s. Upper level energy swinging through combined with instability due to cold air aloft may spark a stray shower Friday, but the best chance for this to occur will be across the Poconos. Many locations will see a rain-free day.

High pressure will slide offshore this weekend and position itself near Bermuda. This will result in a warmer and more humid air mass developing for Father's Day weekend. High temperatures both days this weekend will be in the 80s, low 80s Saturday, then middle 80s Sunday, but they'll be different when it comes to how they play out. Saturday will be a mainly dry day as sunshine mixes with clouds. If we were to see a shower or t-storm on Saturday it would come very late in the day or at night and even then it's primarily north and west of the Lehigh Valley. A cold front slowly dropping in from our northwest on Father's Day Sunday will present a greater chance for showers and t-storms however we still don't anticipate a washout. The strong high pressure system centered near Bermuda will present a challenge for showers and t-storms to develop in our area. Sunday will certainly be one of those days where there's no reason to cancel outdoor plans with dad, just have a plan B in place just in case.

Warm and humid conditions will remain for the beginning of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. Sunday's cold front will also get hung up across the area for the beginning of next week leading to more scattered showers and t-storms.

Have a great and safe Thursday and rest of the week!