Still humid but not as hot Wednesday, with some showers, t-storms developing

TODAY: Not as hot but still humid with clouds, some sun, and some showers and a heavy thunderstorm. High: 86 TONIGHT: Remaining mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm in spots, mainly early. Low: 66 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and a little less humid; a shower or thunderstorm is still possible mainly to the south. High: 87 Low: 64

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY FOR CHESTER, MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, HUNTERDON, MERCER, NORTHWESTERN BURLINGTON, CAMDEN, GLOUCESTER, SALEM, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES

Highs soared into the low to mid 90s across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday making it three consecutive days for most at or above 90 degrees. We were also sweating to heat indices near 100 degrees in the afternoon. In the Lehigh Valley, Tuesday officially marked the third heat wave of the season. In the normally hotter Delaware Valley, it was the fourth one of the year. This recent bout of hot weather however will abruptly come to an end for most starting today.

A cold front will bring some relief from at least the heat for the rest of the week and beyond as our 90-degree high temperatures are replaced with more seasonably warm mid to upper 80s. The humidity however will linger in some fashion, although may briefly ease for about 24 hours later this week for many.

Out ahead of the aforementioned cold front, there were a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, mostly north and west along the Interstate 81 corridor. Luzerne and Lancaster counties saw severe thunderstorm warnings as strong pulse storms moved through and then weakened. Many elsewhere remained dry, and after a few lingering brief showers, downpours, or a thunderstorm fizzled during the first part of last night, we saw partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. It was also a relatively warm and muggy mid-summer night with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our cold front will slowly track east through Pennsylvania and then New Jersey today into tonight, bringing with it our greatest chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A little sunshine is still expected, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread as the day progresses. While not everyone will see a gusty thunderstorm, any storm can bring some heavy downpours and gusty winds and the Storm Prediction Center has the eastern Lehigh Valley, eastern Berks, the Delaware Valley, and much of New Jersey and Delaware highlighted under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for a few severe thunderstorms to develop with a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for areas north and west. The extra clouds and increasing rain chances will also end our heat wave as high temperatures fall back to the mid and upper 80s for most. It will still be rather humid on the stickier side of our cold front. Any showers and storms will either weaken or be swept out to sea this evening as the front slides slowly offshore.

For the rest of the week, our Wednesday front gets hung up and stalls to our south, likely somewhere across the Virginias into Kentucky and Tennessee. Meanwhile, high pressure to our north will attempt to build in and keep us mostly dry. That high should largely succeed, bringing partly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the mid and upper 80s. While it will remain somewhat humid, there is a brief window for a reprieve from the mugginess later Thursday into part of Friday. A shower or thunderstorm also can’t entirely be ruled out, but this should be more likely the farther south you travel closer to the stalled front.

Our weather pattern will remain somewhat stagnant over the weekend as high pressure remains just to our north while the aforementioned stalled front to the south also remains. Similar to the end of the week, seasonably warm high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s are expected along with moderate humidity. Once more, a shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out, with the greatest chance the further south you travel. There still should be plenty of dry times however this weekend so definitely don't cancel the outdoor plans.

Have a great and safe Wednesday and rest of the week!