Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County
ROSS TWP., Pa. - Crews were called after a tree crashed into a house in Monroe County Thursday evening.
The tree fell on a home in the 200 block of Ross Township, county dispatchers said.
A man was trapped inside the house after the tree fell. The man is not injured, but the man was having trouble getting out of the house, county dispatchers said.
Wires are down around the area as well.
Stay with 69 News as more details come into the newsroom.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
73°F
TONIGHT
- 90%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-
-