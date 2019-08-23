Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County

ROSS TWP., Pa. - Crews were called after a tree crashed into a house in Monroe County Thursday evening.

The tree fell on a home in the 200 block of Ross Township, county dispatchers said.

A man was trapped inside the house after the tree fell. The man is not injured, but the man was having trouble getting out of the house, county dispatchers said.

Wires are down around the area as well.

