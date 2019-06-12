Wednesday shaping up to be another very sunny, pleasant day

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 76 TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with rain arriving late. Low: 58 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain tapering to a couple of showers and a t-storm in spots. High: 69 Low: 54

High pressure has been building in from our west the last 24 hours leading to some very pleasant weather conditions. More of the same can be expected as we move through Wednesday. While Tuesday featured gusty winds for much of the day, high pressure building atop Pennsylvania last night helped to really lighten those winds and bring mostly clear skies. With plenty of dry air in place, low temperatures were able to really cool off dropping to the low 50s in many spots. The normal colder spots in the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and northwestern New Jersey were able to drop into the 40s.

High pressure overhead at the start of our Wednesday will make its way off the coast during the afternoon.

The high will continue to bring us dry and pleasant conditions with plenty of sunshine to start gradually mixing with high clouds well out ahead of our next weather makers to the south and west as the day progresses. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.

Late tonight into Thursday, we'll track an area of low pressure developing across the Carolinas and riding right up the East Coast, somewhere along or close to the Interstate 95 corridor. At the same time, an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes will drag a cold front towards us from the west.

The coastal low will be the first system to impact us, bringing us a swath of steady, and at times, heavy rain into the area several hours after midnight tonight into the Thursday morning commute. On average, between a half inch to one inch of total rainfall is expected with this round, but isolated higher amounts are possible and these higher amounts may lead to some urban, poor drainage, and smaller creek and stream flooding.

The steady rain is then expected to depart by midday Thursday as the coastal low lifts away to our north. Much of the rest of the day Thursday looks to be largely dry with some sunshine breaking through the clouds, but the aforementioned low pressure system across the Great Lakes will continue its journey eastward into Canada pushing its trailing cold front in our direction. This feature will bring the chance for a spotty shower or t-storm, and there might be an isolated gusty t-storm among this activity. With the rather cloudy and somewhat damp conditions Thursday combined with an easterly onshore wind flow for a while, afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 60s, and there certainly will be spots that are even cooler than that.

Our two storms systems impacting the area Thursday will depart for Friday as high pressure builds back in centered across the Southeast. A tight pressure gradient between the high and our departing storm systems will once again crank up the winds with a westerly flow gusting as high as 30 miles-per-hour. This wind flow will usher in a rather cool air mass for this time of the year with afternoon high temperatures only expected to reach the low 70s. Fortunately Friday should be a dry day for most under a mix of clouds and sunshine with just an isolated instability shower possible in the Poconos.

Winds will lighten for Father's Day weekend as high pressure moves off the Carolina coast leading to a return to a southwesterly wind flow. This setup will usher back in warmer and more humid air as the weekend progresses. Saturday still looks like the better weekend day as high pressure will remain strong enough and close enough offshore to keep things mainly dry. A cold front will slowly start to push in our direction from the north and west late in the day and this may be enough forcing to kick up a stray shower or t-storm, but otherwise we should just see a mix of sun and clouds with still relatively low humidity and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The aforementioned cold front will slowly make its way across the area Father's Day Sunday bringing a greater chance for showers and t-storms, although it certainly doesn’t look like a washout. It will feel more humid Sunday, and with partly sunny skies, we can still expect afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s.

Warm and humid conditions will remain for the first half of next week with high temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. Sunday's cold front will also get hung up across the area for the first half of next week leading to daily opportunities for scattered showers and t-storms with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great and safe Wednesday and rest of the week!