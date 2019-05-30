Yet another threat for severe weather later Thursday, but likely not as widespread

TODAY: Early fog; otherwise, not as warm, but humid with some sun and PM showers and t-storms which may bring flooding. High: 81 TONIGHT: A couple of t-storms early may bring flooding and damaging wind gusts; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. High: 81 Low: 57

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MONTGOMERY, BUCKS, MERCER AND BURLINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 8 A.M. THURSDAY *FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY NIGHT

Wednesday ended up being the second day in a row of active severe weather across the region thanks to a stalled front and wave of low pressure moving through along that front. It was a setup that was very similar to Tuesday with numerous severe t-storms producing damaging wind gusts and large hail as well as prompting the issuance of several tornado warnings. Strong winds aloft as well as a drastic change in wind direction from the surface into the upper levels of the atmosphere (wind shear) has been one of the big reasons why there has been a fairly enhanced tornado threat the last couple days. Wednesday's storms also contained very heavy rain leading to flooding in several areas.

Fortunately things quieted down Wednesday evening, and much of the overnight was dry with mostly cloudy skies and mild low temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s to low and mid 60s thanks to all the muggy air around. That muggy air also helped produce areas of locally dense fog, especially those areas that received quite a bit of rainfall the last 24 hours. Any fog will likely mix out after the morning rush is done.

Unfortunately Thursday looks to be yet another day featuring a threat for severe weather as the pesky front that has stalled across our region the last couple days still won't budge. There will also be another area of low pressure moving along the boundary that will track right across Pennsylvania as the day wears on. The morning will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but by afternoon, look for clouds to increase as scattered showers and t-storms bubble up and move from west to east across the area.

With rather warm and humid air in place along with strong upper level winds, it will be another setup for some storms to contain damaging wind gusts, large hail, and maybe even a tornado or two. Flooding downpours actually look to be the biggest concern this go around. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a 'marginal' risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather north of Interstate 80 and those south of Interstate 80, which is the large majority of the viewing area, under a ‘slight’ risk (level 2 out of 5). At the moment, the Storm Prediction Center does not have an ‘enhanced’ risk across our area which is what we’ve seen the last couple days.

Severe weather may not be as widespread or organized as Tuesday and Wednesday, but there will still likely be a couple spots that deal with some intense storms. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

A few showers and strong t-storms look to linger into early Thursday night, but finally as we progress through the overnight, our pesky stalled front from the last several days will get a move on tracking away to our south and east as low pressure moving offshore carries the front with it. Clouds will break up late and it will be another mild overnight as low temperatures only drop to around 60 degrees.

Friday finally looks to be a decent day as a small bubble of surface high pressure briefly returns and we get a northwest wind. Skies will be fairly sunny, and humidity values will drop with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

Saturday will be a mostly dry day, but thanks to a southwest wind, our humidity values will climb back to more uncomfortable levels later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures should top out in the low 80s. A cold front will drop in from our north and west late in the day, and this may spark a shower or t-storm, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. As the front slowly inches closer Saturday night, a few more areas will have the opportunity to see a shower or t-storm.

The front will then linger nearby for Sunday making for more clouds than sun along with the continued chance for a few showers and maybe even a t-storm. High temperatures should get a little cooler Sunday dropping back into the mid 70s.

Surface high pressure from the Great Lakes will start to build in Monday as Sunday's cold front heads out to sea. It will be a little breezy Monday, but that breeze will be out of the north providing cooler and less humid air with high temperatures in the low 70s. A shower or two can't entirely be ruled out thanks to an upper level piece of energy swinging through, but it should be a mostly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Great Lakes high pressure will then build overhead for Tuesday making for mostly sunny skies and lighter breezes, but somewhat cool high temperatures in the low 70s. Humidity values will be very refreshing.

Have a safe Thursday and continue to stay weather aware!